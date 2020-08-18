Madness at the Parc des Princes and at the Champs-Elysées: PSG supporters celebrate qualifier to final

Getty
PSG supporters have invaded the surroundings of the Parc des Princes and the Champs-Elysées!
The historic qualification of PSG for the final of the Champions League resulted in a huge and indescribable joy for all Parisian supporters.
As soon as the last whistle blew, they rushed to the Parc des Princes and Champs-Elysées to celebrate this historic and already memorable evening!
🎆 Impressive photos of PSG supporters around the Parc des Princes. Unbelievable!#RMCChampions #RBLPSG #UCL pic.twitter.com/h18ySdPxDk
– RMC Sport (@RMCsport) August 18, 2020
#RBLPSG pic.twitter.com/qg42GJPF0y
– Elisa🇬🇷 (@elisa_ptll) August 18, 2020