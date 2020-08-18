Madness at the Parc des Princes and at the Champs-Elysées: PSG supporters celebrate qualifier to final

Getty

PSG supporters have invaded the surroundings of the Parc des Princes and the Champs-Elysées!

The historic qualification of PSG for the final of the Champions League resulted in a huge and indescribable joy for all Parisian supporters.

As soon as the last whistle blew, they rushed to the Parc des Princes and Champs-Elysées to celebrate this historic and already memorable evening!