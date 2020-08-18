no involvement of Hezbollah leaders in the assassination of Hariri

According to the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, “there is no evidence that Hezbollah’s leadership is involved” in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri in February 2005, he said on Tuesday, without judging the verdict.

The leadership of Hezbollah and Damascus was cleared by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL). According to the international body based in the Netherlands “there is no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership was involved” in the cargo bomb attack that claimed the former life Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri and 21 other people in February 2005 in Beirut, Judge David Re said on Tuesday August 18 when the verdict in this trial was read.

The court, backed by the United Nations and located in the suburbs of The Hague, the Netherlands, began reading the verdict in this river trial on Tuesday morning and announced that there was also no evidence of direct involvement of the Syrian government in this attack.

The verdict, which is still pending, still has to say about the four men accused of participating in this attack in 2005. The decision will be made in the absence of suspects, all members of the Shiite Hezbollah movement. None of the accused have been taken to court, they are fair in their absence.

