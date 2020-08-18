OFFICIAL – Eric Abidal is dismissed by FC Barcelona

Eric Abidal is no longer the sporting director of FC Barcelona.

After Quique Setién on Monday night, it is Eric Abidal’s turn to pay the price for the 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

FC Barcelona announced in a statement that an agreement has been reached on a breach of contract between Barça and Eric Abidal, who had held the position of sporting director since 2018.

Barca then praised Abidal’s work at the club: “The club publicly expresses its gratitude to Eric Abidal for his professionalism, commitment, dedication and the treatment he has shown to the Blaugrana family.”