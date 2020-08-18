OM supporters insult PSG after qualifying for the Champions League final

By
hanad
-

Fans did not appreciate that OM’s big rival qualifies for the final.

On Tuesday night, after the 3-0 victory over PSG against Leipzig, supporters of OM expressed their dissatisfaction with the Old Port by shouting “Paris, Paris, we tell you”.

And the supporters of PSG wanted to answer OM!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR