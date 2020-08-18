OM supporters insult PSG after qualifying for the Champions League final

Fans did not appreciate that OM’s big rival qualifies for the final.
On Tuesday night, after the 3-0 victory over PSG against Leipzig, supporters of OM expressed their dissatisfaction with the Old Port by shouting “Paris, Paris, we tell you”.
OM supporters shout “Paris Paris on you ***” at the Old Port after the PSG qualifier!
📹 @simonlouvet_
#RBLPSG #PSGRBLpic.twitter.com/kavb43JHqc
– Goal France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) August 18, 2020
And the supporters of PSG wanted to answer OM!
Support for #PSG answered OM! We forget the Champions League and play Classic right away?
Via 📽 @sylla_bii pic.twitter.com/BnwmVhemHd
– Goal France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) August 18, 2020