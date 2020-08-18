PSG offer their first final by easily beating Leipzig

Without forcing, PSG offered the first final in their history in the Champions League by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon.

PSG is just a game away from its biggest dream. Neymar and Mbappé’s teammates easily defeated RB Leipzig 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final thanks to performances from Marquinhos, Di Maria and Bernat. The Parisians have a time on Sunday for the first C1 final in their history.

A triplet Mbappé, Di Maria, Neymar in shape

In a 4-3-3 tactical scheme that had proven itself against Atalanta Bergamo, the Parisians dominated the first period and multiplied the clear opportunities and especially took advantage of the form of Mbappé and Di Maria as well as a Neymar flamboyant.

The first goal was not far off. On a free kick, Angel Di Maria finds the head of vice captain Marquinhos, who takes Gulacsi on the wrong foot (13e1-0).

A few tens of minutes later, the passer becomes a goal scorer. Neymar is found in a bad raise from the Leipzig goalkeeper. He shifts his Argentine sidekick with a light heel. Di Maria finishes the work with a flat foot (42e2-0).

Two that even almost became three before half time. On a disk. Di Maria displaces Kylian Mbappé in the deep, who offers a caviar to Neymar. But the Brazilian player misses his shot (43e).

Bernat scores the KO goal

Back from the locker room, wings seem to have grown at RB Leipzig. Spored by the newcomers Forsberg and Schick, the Germans settled on the Paris side and created opportunities. But Paris will benefit from a slide of Mukélé next to its surface to register KO’s goal via Bernat (56e3-0).

A third goal leaving the German players resigned. PSG, for their part, play their game and fail to worsen the score on several occasions: Mbappé is close to it twice (70e and 72e). Just like Neymar (87e). The score will not change, however, despite the entry of mid-forward Choupo-Moting, the hero of the quarterfinals.

For his 50e anniversary, PSG therefore offers itself a fantastic gift: the first Champions League final in its history. Bayern Munich and the Olympics meet on Wednesday to honor the Parisians.

