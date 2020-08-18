RB Leipzig-PSG, Youri Djorkaeff: “The pressure is enormous, the efforts are colossal”

In an interview with the Parisian, PSG’s former glory warned: the most difficult part now begins for Thomas Tuchel’s men.

“Defensively, it’s a difficult maneuver”

Paris Saint-Germain have a meeting with their history this Tuesday night, against the Germans in RB Leipzig, in the semifinals of the Champions League. Led by his stars Kylian Mbappé and French champion Neymar, who qualified in the final moments of the match against Atalanta Bergamo (1-2) in the quarterfinals, will still need to raise their playing level against training coached by Julian Nagelsmann. Because on the last square, the pressure is still much higher, according to Youri Djorkaeff.

“The hardest part starts for PSG. The eighth and quarter finals are always complicated but the risk of losing in the semi-finals, so close to the goal, it is very difficult. The pressure is enormous, the stakes are colossal. The last square is extraordinary, it is the concentrate of a football player life over two matches “, explained the former glory of PSG and the French team, in an interview with daily Le Parisien. For the attacking midfielder, Paris must definitely play their usual football. Without complex.

“A mistake to avoid? It would be to outwit this team. She has qualities. If she’s half, it’s because she deserved it. It’s been a while since we saw her grow. She’s practicing very good football with very fast throws forward.Defensively it is a difficult maneuvering block.It looks like what Paris may have encountered with Atalanta but with more rigor.It would be good if PSG did not wait for the 90th minute to score their first goal .. . “, he warned … Kick off at 21:00