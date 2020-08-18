The number of new cases of Covid-19 in France decreased, hospitalizations increased

The daily number of new cases of coronavirus infection in France has fallen below the threshold of 500 after exceeding 3,000 in the previous two days, Agence Santé Publique France (SPF) announced on Monday. However, the number of hospital admissions continues to increase.

After exceeding 3,000 on Saturday 15 August and Sunday 16 August, the number of new positive Covid-19 cases detected in France dropped to 493 in the last 24 hours, the French Public Health Agency (SPF) announced on Monday 17 August. However, the number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units continued to increase.

The 3,310 new cases registered on Saturday 15 August were the highest figure since the nationwide lockdown was lifted on 11 May.

Therefore, if the number of new cases is divided by about six, French hospitals have admitted 234 new patients with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, compared to 173 on Friday, the day of the latest daily update of DGS. At present, 4,925 people are hospitalized for this reason, 97 more than on Friday.

Increase in hospital admissions “especially among those under 40”

“The number of people admitted to Covid has increased in three weeks, especially among those under 40,” the ministry said. “Almost half of the people for whom the RT-PCR test (virologically) was positive showed no symptoms but were therefore able to transfer Covid to their close contacts,” adds the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

In addition, 34 patients were admitted to intensive care units, compared with 20 on Friday. Resuscitation wards have 384 people in hospital with a coronavirus infection, 17 more than Friday. The number of people in intensive care thus rose to the level observed on 28 July.

The SPF also recorded 19 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, bringing the total charge for the epidemic to 30,429, including 19,924 in hospitals and 10,505 in social and medico-social facilities. These figures, from last week, will be updated on Tuesday 18 August.

According to DGS, 21 new focuses of grouped cases or clusters have been discovered.

The marked increase in the number of new pollutants in recent weeks has led many cities, including Paris and Marseille, to introduce wearing masks outside in the liveliest areas in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

With AFP and Reuters