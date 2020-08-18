the opening match turned upside down after 4 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on OM

Ligue 1 was forced on Tuesday to quickly upset its first poster, and move Bordeaux-Nantes to Friday instead of moving from Saint-Étienne to Marseille, after four cases of Covid-19 contamination among players in ‘OM.

The fifteenth upheaval in the Ligue 1 program: the meeting between Bordeaux and Nantes, originally scheduled for Saturday 22 August, has been postponed until Friday, at The announcement comes hours after the decision to postpone the originally planned opening match between Marseille and Saint-Étienne.

The confirmation, on Tuesday 18 August, of three new cases of players who were positive for Covid-19 at the Olympique de Marseille, resulted in the postponement of the match between OM and the Greens. A total of four OM players are infected with the virus. A hard blow that raises many questions about the harmonious holding of a French championship that Covid had definitely ended in March.

“Given the medical results transmitted by the Olympique de Marseille this Tuesday, August 18, the National Covid Commission indicates to the LFP Competition Commission that the virus is circulating within the Marseille Club,” which means the match is postponed against Saint-Étienne, announced Professional Football League (LFP) at noon.

Earlier, OM had indicated that “the three suspected cases on Sunday have been confirmed”, in addition to a previous contamination announced on Thursday. According to the regional daily Provence, “It would be Olympic goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and the two midfielders Maxime Lopez and Valentin Rongier”, information that the club has not confirmed or denied, in the name of medical confidentiality.

A meeting in mid-September

Regarding the first case that was announced on Thursday, the press provided the name Jordan Amavi, which the defender half confirmed on social networks. The OM-Saint-Étienne poster at the Vélodromese stadium will play on Wednesday 16 or Thursday 17 September “subject to changes in sanitary conditions within the Olympique de Marseille club”, according to the league.

According to the minutes of its latest Covid commission, the league believes that the virus “circulates” in a club from the moment a team has “more than 3 players or supervisors (from 4) isolated for 8 days slippery”. From four cases, it can decide to postpone the match.

The Saint-Étienne Sports Association (ASSE) also revealed a new positive fall in the workforce on Friday, following the cancellation of a friendly match against Hertha Berlin due to a fall last week. On Twitter, the Nîmes club (L1), host of OM for a friendly match on August 9, announced “two new suspicions” within the “professional group”.

Forty L1 players tested positive

In total, about 40 players from eleven L1 clubs have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. The vast majority of them contracted the virus after resuming training in June, leading to a cascade of isolation and cancellations of friendships.

Due to the health crisis, a maximum of 5,000 spectators are allowed in French stadiums. Several ultra groups of French supporters (Nantes, Lens, Nîmes, Lorient and Reims) have announced that they will not return to the arena as it is. Because if they do not contest the health measures, they think they are incompatible with their behavior in the stands.

Similarly, Collective Ultras Paris, the main group of supporters of Paris Saint-Germain, will not organize “any rally” on Tuesday night on the sidelines of Leipzig-PSG in the semi-finals of the Champions League in Lisbon. “We have not found a place that can hold our embers while respecting sanitary conditions,” the CUP wrote on social media.

OM had asked the Bouches-du-Rhône district for an exemption to play in front of 20,000 spectators against Saint-Étienne. A request was rejected by the prefecture, while the department has entered “red” vigilance due to active circulation of the virus in recent weeks.

With AFP