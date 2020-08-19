Borussia Dortmund, the record for Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier came out injured from a pre-match match, which was announced by Dortmund on Twitter

Thomas Meunier got a slight muscle destruction during our training match vs. Austria Vienna and takes time off to recover. Gets well soon, Thomas! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yzmD6os1UH – Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 19, 2020

Former PSG full-back Thomas Meunier has just joined his new club, Borussia Dortmund.

And the Belgian, holder of his second preparatory match with German training on Sunday against Austria Wien (11-2), came out injured at rest. A first tile for the former Ile-de-France.

“Thomas Meunier got a broken muscle fiber and will have to take a break in the next few days. He is currently undergoing a period of individual rehabilitation, “the BvB explained in a press release.