Following a mutiny in Mali, President Keita announces his resignation

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) announced the night of Tuesday, August 18 to Wednesday, August 19, that he had resigned and that he had dissolved the government and parliament after his arrest earlier in the day by mutant soldiers.

“I would like at this exact moment, while thanking the Malian people for their support during these long years and the warmth of their affection, to tell of my decision to leave my functions, all my functions, from this moment,” said President Keïta in a speech broadcast by the national TV ORTM. “And with all the legal consequences: the dissolution of the National Assembly and the government,” he added.

“I do not want blood to be drawn to keep me in power,” he continued, visibly tired, wearing a surgical protective mask. “If some sections of our armed forces today want this to stop through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” He said from a military base in Kati, on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, where the mutiny occurred and where he was arrested.

The international community condemns the mutiny

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, as well as several members of the government, were arrested after a mutiny of soldiers at the military base in Kati, on the outskirts of the capital Bamako, exacerbating the crisis in which the country is being thrown, in the face of a jihadist uprising and a wave of protests.

It is not immediately clear who is at the forefront of the mutiny or who will rule the country in the absence of IBK, nor the motivating motivations.

France and other international powers condemned the mutiny and feared that the fall of IBK would further destabilize Mali and the Sahel region as a whole.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced that it has decided to close its regional borders with Mali following the arrest of IBK. In a statement, she said she had also suspended all economic exchanges between its 15 members and Mali and suspended the latter from the community’s decision-making bodies.

With Reuters and AFP