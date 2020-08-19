For its sporting director, Leipzig must “learn from this adventure”

The sporting director of the team, who was eliminated by PSG in the C1 semi-final on Tuesday night (3-0), gave an optimistic speech with a view to the future.

“Today we have gathered a lot of experience”

After eliminating Tottenham and Atlético de Madrid, RB Leipzig lost heavily against Paris Saint-Germain (3-0) on Tuesday night, in the semi-finals of the Champions League. Overwhelmed by the collective and individual talent of the Parisians, the Germans were not present in this historic meeting of the club.

At the end of the meeting, the sports director of the German club, Markus Krösche, regretted this elimination, but realized that it was logical, in front of a PSG team simply above. “We can be happy with our Champions League race this season, I am very proud of the team, but tonight Paris was just stronger. We never found our rhythm, Paris adapted better tactically, they played very well, they made very few mistakes. and we did some “, first analyzed German for Sky Sports Germany. But he also reminded that the Leipzig project is intended to be developed.

Leipzig-PSG (0-3): a Gala Di Maria for a dream night

“It’s a process, we have to learn from this adventure. But we have proven that we can be competitive at the highest level. Today we have gathered a lot of experience.”, then indicated the leader of the RBL. As we approach the future with positivity and optimism after a route in the semi-finals of the Champions League, this is proof that this club works with calm and application. If it has not paid off this season, Leipzig is a team on the right track.