In Mali, Colonel Goita takes over as head of the junta, IBK still remains

A Malian army colonel, Assimi Goita, presented himself on Wednesday as the new strongman in Bamako, the day after the coup that toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, a coup unanimously condemned abroad. “Let me introduce myself: I am Colonel Assimi Goita, chair of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People,” said the official, who had appeared on Tuesday evening with National Television for journalists. other soldiers.

The colonel considered that his country was “in a situation of socio-political crisis and security crisis” and “was no longer entitled to make mistakes”. The Malian opposition believes that the military coup “completed” its struggle to oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and says it is ready to work with the junta for a political transition. It wants to celebrate Friday “the victory of the Malian people”.

Strongly committed to the Sahel, where it fights jihadist groups that have helped destabilize Mali, France, through President Emmanuel Macron’s voice, has appreciated that “the fight against terrorist groups and the defense of democracy and the rule of law are inseparable”.

In this magazine we receive Seidik Abba, journalist and author, specialist in the Sahel. We are also going to Bamako and you will hear the analysis of Marc-André Boisvert, a specialist in the Malian army.