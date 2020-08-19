In Mali, symbols of power targeted by protesters





Other places that were directly linked to power were targeted during the day 18 August.In the Bamako-coura district, the law firm of the Minister of Justice, Kassoum Tapo, was vandalized and started. Photos published by journalist and blogger Malick Konaté show the building in flames. According to several witnesses, the minister’s home was also robbed by protesters in the Titibougou district. Kassoum Tapo was recently appointed Minister of Justice in attention to the Mouvement du 5 Juin-Rassemblement des styrkos patriotiques du Mali (M5-RFP), which had led the protest since June to demand the resignation of the head of state. According to this movement Since the mid-July arrival of Kassoum Tapo, several activists have been arrested, tried and convicted in an abusive manner.

Another amateur video reports scenes of confusion in front of Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga, arrested on Tuesday by the fragile soldiers: many documents are scattered in front of the residence, and a person carrying an air conditioner is probably stolen.





This Wednesday morning, several of our observers have as well journalists on the ground, described a return to tranquility on the streets of Bamako. The soldiers who took power announced the establishment of a “National Committee for the Salvation of the People” and confirmed their intention to establish a civilian political transition leading to general elections within a “reasonable time”.

Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the overthrow of the Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and his government. The air and land borders between its members and the country have been closed. She said in a statement that she had also stopped all economic exchanges between its 15 members and Mali and excluded the latter from the Community decision – making bodies.