In Mali, the opposition will work with the junta for a political transition

The opposition coalition M5-RFP said on Wednesday it was ready to draw up “a roadmap” with the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, created by the military that took power and “all forces. Vives” from Mali.

In Mali, the opposition on Wednesday, August 19, welcomed the military coup the day before, believing it had “completed” its struggle to oust President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and said it was ready to train with the junta for a political transition.

The M5-RFP opposition coalition “notes the commitment” from the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) “, created by the military now in power,” to open a civilian political transition “, a- She said in a press release. will take all initiatives “for” the development of a roadmap where the content will be agreed with the CNSP and all the country’s forces. “She said she was ready to celebrate Friday” the victory of the Malian people “.

Readmission by Imam Dicko

At the end of the day, a spokesman for Imam Mahmoud Dicko, a Salafist preacher who is considered one of the leaders of the protest, announced that the latter had decided to retire from political life after a meeting with representatives of the Putchists. If no details were immediately available about this withdrawal, he suggests that at least part of the opposition is happy with the disciples’ promise to restore political stability.

A Malian army colonel, Assimi Goita, introduced himself on Wednesday as the new strongman in Bamako. If the Malian opposition is in his favor, however, he will not be able to count on the slightest abandonment from the international community that unanimously condemned the coup and demanded a return to constitutional order and the release of President Keita, who was arrested by the military on Tuesday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has unsuccessfully sought to resolve the crisis that has plagued Mali since June, suspended the country before an extra meeting with its heads of state on Thursday to discuss the issue.

With AFP and Reuters