in Toulouse, wearing a mask becomes mandatory throughout the city

To avoid a new epidemic before the authorities, from Friday, a wearing of a worm in the entire city of Toulouse, from the age of 11. A first for a large city in France.

This is a first for a large city in France. Wearing a mask will be mandatory from Friday throughout the city of Toulouse, due to the active circulation of Covid-19, which was announced on Wednesday, August 19, the prefect of Haute-Garonne.

“I decided (…) to extend the wearing of the mask throughout the city of Toulouse from August 21 at 7 a.m.,” said Chief of Staff Étienne Guyot during a news conference. The Pink City, the fourth largest city in France with almost 500,000 inhabitants, had been relatively unaffected by the wave of contamination during the spring.

This obligation is valid for one month, every day from 7 am to 3 am, for “persons over 11 years of age moving outdoors”, including those on bicycles or snowmobiles, but not for those in “a closed cabin” except in some cases of collusion, “he said.

Acceleration of viral circulation

Together with the Mayor of Toulouse, Jean-Luc Moudenc, and the Head of the Regional Health Agency (ARS) Occitanie, the prefects justified this “important action” by saying that we are “towards the end of the evening”: “Everyone is coming home” and “we will again have a very important mix of the population “.

The head of department also specified that the controls will be “adapted” and that “we will not issue a ticket where few people meet.” By early August, the prefecture had introduced the mask into certain areas along the Garonne, where hundreds of people gathered every night.

The director of ARS Occitanie, Pierre Ricordeau, stressed that “the situation in Toulouse is more worrying” with “a much stronger circulation (of the virus) than in the rest of the department and it has accelerated in recent days”. The warning threshold of 50 per 100,000 “has been exceeded” in Pink City. “That’s 64.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last week,” he continued.

“In the last week, we registered 525 positive cases detected in the department against 410 cases last week. The incidence has increased. It is currently 37.5 per 100,000. There is also an increase in positivity which is 3.1%. It was 1.7% at the end of July “, according to him.

In the department “we also see an increase in the number of clusters. As of August 18 and since the beginning of May, we have counted 27 clusters, of which 14 are still ongoing. We were only 10 at the end of July”. “I approve of this measure, we could not remain without reaction,” for his part explained the mayor Les Républicains de Toulouse.

