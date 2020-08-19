José Gimenez explains his love for Chelsea and Lampard

The Atlético Madrid defender admitted that he always had a soft spot for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. What can encourage an arrival in London?

This is called a real statement. In an interview with La Liga, Atlético Madrid’s central defender returned to his childhood and made a small confession about his team in his heart. Do not look for Real Madrid, FC Barcelona or other Manchester United because Gimenez was simply a fan of Chelsea!

“I would have liked to play with Lampard, he trusted. I always watched Chelsea when I was little, I loved them. “

The age difference – 25 for Colchonero versus 42 for English – did not make this dream come true. But it can be done in another way. In fact, the Blues have soaked up the name of Gimenez to strengthen the London defense, despite a contract that runs until 2023. But with such statements, Chelsea may well make an effort for control.