Michael Ballack suffered a tumor and operated on the spinal cord

According to German media reports, Ballack was diagnosed with a tumor near the spinal cord and had to undergo surgery.

Football Germany was scared at the announcement but in the end more fear than injury for Michael Ballack. According to Bild, a tumor was discovered near the spinal cord in the former German midfielder.

But in the end, the tumor was benign and could be treated in time. According to German media reports, Ballack was successfully operated on at a clinic in Hanover five weeks ago.

The proof that everything is back to normal, the former Chelsea or Bayer Leverkusen assured “that everything was fine” for Bild. Proof that everything is ok? The vice-world champion is currently in Lisbon, where he is following the course against Bayern Munich.