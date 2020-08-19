OFFICIAL – Ronald Koeman is Barca’s new coach

The Dutch coach officially succeeds Quique Setién on the FC Barcelona bench. This is the third step in his career in Catalonia.

Ronald Koeman is Barcelona’s new coach and replaces licensee Quique Setién. This was announced by the Barca club themselves, who also confirmed that the Dutchman will sign a two-season contract, until June 2022, although the second season is optional and is subject to the approval of the president who succeeds Josep Maria Bartomeu after the elections that must own room by June 2021.

It turns out that the president, Bartomeu, had already contacted Koeman as an alternative to the Barcelona bench in January last year after the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde, but the Dutchman then refused to break his word given to his country’s federation, he who was supposed to train The Orange team during Euro 2020, a competition that will finally be played in 2021, after the unfortunate expansion of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Koeman’s third visit to Barcelona

This will be the third chapter in Koemen’s relationship with Barcelona, ​​which began in 1989 as a player, a member of the famous dream team and is considered one of the greatest architects of the first European Cup won by the club, for the author of the goal against Sampdoria in the 1992 final.

He left in 1995 but returned four years later, in 1999, as an assistant to Louis Van Gaal when he took his first steps as a coach. It was only a year before he first joined Vitesse and Ajax later. As a coach, he won the championship with Ajax and Benfica, and in his only experience as a coach in Spanish football, he managed to lift the Copa del Rey in 2008, with Valencia. In Barça, his mission will be under reconstruction.