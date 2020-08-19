The Netherlands – The Federation notes and respects the election of Ronald Koeman

Dutch coach for over two years, Ronald Koeman was officially reported to FC Barcelona on Wednesday.

Ronald Koeman is Barcelona’s new coach and replaces licensee Quique Setién. This was announced by the Barca club themselves, who also confirmed that the Dutchman will sign a contract for two seasons until June 2022, although the second season is optional.

By joining the Catalans, Ronald Koeman leaves his post as head of the Netherlands. Not without a certain feeling. “It has been an honor to be the coach of the Dutch national team. For the past two and a half years, I have done everything to succeed with the Oranje. I am very proud of what we have achieved. In this area. The Netherlands has a light “I’m sure of the future. Everyone knows that Barcelona is my dream club. It is very special for me to be their coach”, the new coach of Barça explained, in a statement released by the Dutch federation on Wednesday.

Eric Gudde, head of the Royal Dutch Football Association, said he respected his choice. “We regret Ronald’s decision, but we respect his choice. During his reign as national coach, he had very good results with our national team. He brought life to the Orange after several difficult years. We are very grateful to him for that. The group of players has grown significantly in the meantime, so we can continue on the same path. “, for his part, said the leader. In Barcelona, ​​he will meet one of his players and compatriots, in person as midfielder Frenkie de Jong.