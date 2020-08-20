a transitional president will be introduced, says the junta

The junta that overthrew Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta will set up “a transitional president” who will be “a civilian or a soldier”, its spokesman said in an interview with France 24 on Thursday.

Three days after the military coup in Mali, the transition is underway, the junta ensures. In an exclusive interview with France 24, its spokesman, Colonel Major Ismaël Waguë, said the junta met with “living forces” from civil society and the opposition, “to set up a transitional council with a transitional president who will be either a military or a civilian”.

He also assured that the transition would be “as short as possible”.

The junta’s spokesman also returned to the causes of the military coup that toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (IBK) and his prime minister, citing in particular the many dysfunctions taking place in the army. . “The soldiers could no longer carry out their sovereign mission, the degree of corruption was too high,” said Colonel-General Ismaël Waguë, dismissing the term “coup.”

Earlier today, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the immediate dispatch of a delegation to Bamako and called for the reinstatement of President Keita.

In the aftermath of the coup, Malian officer Assimi Goita is the self-proclaimed head of the junta. The Colonel reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring “the continuity of government services”. During the process, the opposition coalition M5-RFP declared that it was ready to carry out a political transition with the junta.

Asked by France 24 about its relations with the M5, the junta’s spokesman said “to have no contact”. “We are not being manipulated by any political party,” he added.