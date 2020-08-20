Barça, Messi would have entrusted his “doubts” to Koeman

Lionel Messi has reportedly informed the new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman that he doubts his future at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi was destroyed after his side’s Champions League elimination at Bayern Munich, with an 8-2 humiliation as a bonus. Enough to create speculation about its future.

Ibra, Pastore … Thiago Silva pays tribute to former Parisians

According to Catalan radio RAC1, Messi would not see Barcelona again in the near future, but is aware that it will be difficult for him to leave the club as he has one year left on his contract.

The Barcelona captain has interrupted his holiday to return to Catalonia and meet the new Baugrana coach Ronald Koeman to discuss the team’s plan for next season and has reportedly revealed his doubts to him.

RAC1 makes it clear that Barcelona’s top priority at the moment is to convince Messi to stay at the club, as Josep Maria Bartomeu does not want to make history as the president who releases the best player in football history.