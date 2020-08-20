Bayern Munich – Benjamin Pavard: “Nobody scares us”

The French defender from Bayern Munich warned Paris Saint-Germain: the Germans fear no one in this Champions League.

“How do I block Mbappé and Neymar? It’s difficult”

Arrived late in the match, Benjamin Pavard played his first minutes in Lisbon with Bayern Munich. Confronted with Olympique Lyonnais (3-0), in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the French injured their ankle this summer, and above all signed a return to the competition much faster than expected. Good news.

“I’m fine, my ankle is fine. I’m three weeks premature and my goal was to be with the group. I played Champions League music during my rehabilitation. It’s nice, c it’s a dream to play this competition and yet “more to play a final. It’s against Paris so I’m glad it’s against a French club but Sunday, it will not count”, declared the right-back, who will play Sunday night in the first C1 final of his young career.

The duo Gnabry – Lewandowski more productive than Ronaldo and Bale

“We knew Lyon would wait and counter, that was what they did but luckily they did not score. Was there, it was not for nothing. We will keep the positive, we won and we will prepare for the final. It there will be two fantastic teams in the final but we are calm, no one scares us.blocks Mbappé and Neymar? It’s difficult because it is a very complete team.We had a fantastic season and we have to make it happen with this title. We are Bayern Munich. “, warned since the world champion in 2018. The battle promises to be disputed, between two national champions.