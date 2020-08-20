Europe worried about Covid-19 pandemic

High falls in Germany, unrivaled resuscitation in France, second wave in Spain … As the start of the school year approaches, Europe is worried about a recovery in the new coronavirus pandemic.

When Covid-19 cases in Germany return to April levels, France has had outstanding growth since May and Spain is facing a new wave, the European continent is closely monitoring the latest rebound in the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has already claimed more than 780,000 victims worldwide. Europe is worried about a new recovery at the end of the summer holidays, despite drastic measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Germany has registered 1,707 new cases of coronavirus infection and ten deaths in the last twenty-four hours, authorities said on Wednesday (August 20th). The country thus returns to levels at the end of April, a period considered the peak of the pandemic.

Several popular areas are not recommended

Berlin is increasing the number of warnings about the increase in cases of pollution – a total of 228,621 – largely linked to the return of many German tourists from abroad.

“The doubling of (new) cases” on average observed every day “throughout Germany in the last three weeks” represents a “development, which should not continue, but on the contrary we should slow down”, warned the Chancellor. Angela Merkel.

This situation has led the government to declare virtually all of Spain and part of the Balkans, areas popular with German holidaymakers, as risk areas and to introduce tests and quarantine on return.

The idea of ​​reducing the working week to four days re-emerged in Germany as a cure for maintaining employment during and after the unique crisis caused by the coronavirus, a very controversial topic on the business side.

Almost 7,000 new cases in 24 hours in Spain

In Spain, the number of weekly deaths has doubled: the country registered 131 deaths in one week on Wednesday, while the region of Madrid is again the most affected region … as during the peak of the pandemic in the spring.

The number of new cases also jumped by 6,700 more positive ones identified in 24 hours, which means that the total number is more than 370,000, the highest number in Western Europe.

In the face of this new wave, the country decided on Friday 14 August to close nightclubs and ban smoking on the street if a safety distance of two meters could not be respected. So many measures that add to the already general obligation to wear a mask.

“Unprepared situation” in schools in France

France has also exceeded the 3,700 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 700 hours, a remarkable increase since May, she announced on Tuesday 19 August. A total of 16,747 people have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past seven days.

The obligations for masking gradually extend to wider areas in many localities. Thus, Nice in the south has made the mask mandatory throughout the city, like Toulouse.

At the same time, the approach at the beginning of the school year provokes fear of teachers, who are worried about the conditions under which it will take place, while the rules of physical distance were significantly relaxed in July, allowing all students to return to class.

“This is an unparalleled situation with an unprecedented situation,” said Sabine Duran, principal of Joséphine Baker Primary School in Pantin, in the Paris region.

Vaccine mandatory or not? The debate has begun

Since the disease began in China in December, the pandemic has killed at least 781,194 people around the world, according to an AFP report on Wednesday, August 19, based on official sources. More than 22 million cases of infection have been diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the epidemic began.

When research accelerates to find a vaccine, the debate about its possible obligation has already begun. In Australia, vaccination against the coronavirus should be mandatory, says Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Unlike the United States, the most distressed country on the planet, but where part of the population is reluctant to take restrictive measures such as simply wearing a mask, the anti-Covid-19 vaccine will not be mandatory.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases, said on Wednesday that you “can not” force or try to force people to be vaccinated. “We have never done that,” said the senior official, a member of the White House cell, about the virus.

With AFP