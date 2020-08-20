Mali: exclusive interview with the leader of the Putschists, the president still in the hands of the military

In the face of Mali tonight, Colonel Ismaël Wagué, spokesman for the #CNSP, leader of the Putchists, Nicolas Germain’s questions about France 24. The country is still in the midst of a political crisis after his government was ruled. President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of the Malian Army.

In Côte d’Ivoire, NGOs and the opposition condemn the presence of violent civilians during demonstrations against President Ouattara’s candidacy for a third term. Demonstrations turned into a collision between protesters and law enforcement, resulting in the deaths of six people. The presence of violent civilians attacking protesters has been confirmed by Amnesty International.

Finally, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Virunga Park, a UNESCO site, weighs questions, the reserve famous for its volcanoes and gorillas sees its insecurity grow more and more. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), at least 170 people have been abducted near it since 2017.