Marseille, Payet positive for coronavirus?

Player Dimitri Payet would be OM’s fifth player positive for coronavirus.

While Made announces that a fifth player is suspected of being positive for coronavirus in the OM workforce; RMC Sport provides more information.

The media really emphasizes that it is Dimitri Payet. Reunionese would therefore be the fifth case on OM, after his teammates Jordan Amavi, Steve Mandanda, Maxime Lopez and Valentin Rongier.

As a reminder, the match is postponed from the first day against AS Saint-Étienne, scheduled to open on Friday at 7, due to the fall of Covid_19 on behalf of OM. And Marseille must challenge Stade Brestois 29 on Sunday 30 August, as part of the second round of the French championship.