Pedri says his first words as a Barca player

The first signing of the Koeman era at Barca, Pedri has said his first words as a Blaugrana.

Pedri wants to learn from Lionel Messi and has expressed his desire to have him as a Barcelona teammate next season. That’s what he added on Thursday, during his presentation conference.

“I’m a footballer who likes to have the ball,” Pedri said at his first media appearance as a new Barcelona player.

“It’s my idol [Andres] Iniesta and now I want to learn from the best. Messi? I want him to stay, he said.

“[Signer pour Barcelone] is a dream I’ve had since I was little. I did not think it would happen. “

“I want to have fun and improve with the best in the world. Joining a club like this is something that does not happen every day. It fills you with the desire to do things,” said the excited young player.

It is still unclear whether Pedri will stay in Barcelona, ​​who may decide to loan him out to help him get more playing time elsewhere. “The first option is to stay here and have fun with the best, even if a transfer is not a completely ruled out option,” the player added.