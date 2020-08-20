PSG – Bayern Munich: Jérôme Boateng unsure?

The German was released during the break against the Olympics suffering from muscle problems. Bayern Munich did not want to communicate about their participation in the final

Jérôme Boateng, who has been criticized in recent seasons, has regained the level he had during the German coronation for the 2014 World Cup. The central defender has once again become a center in Bayern Munich and that is why the whole Bavarian club shakes the day after qualifying for the Champions League finals. Boateng was forced to give way to Niklas Süle at the break due to “muscle problems” according to Hansi Flick.

On Thursday, Bayern Munich confirmed the coach’s words, without saying much more. A vagueness about the colossus’ injury that leaves doubts about participating in the final against PSG. It would be a blow to Bavarians as the entry of Süle, back from a break of the cruciate ligament, did not really calm down against the Olympics.

