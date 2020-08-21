a UN team was able to meet the ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta

On Thursday, UN representatives were able to meet with ousted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and other personalities arrested by the junta now in power in Mali. The latter said that 17 other people were still detained after the release of the Minister of Economy and a close friend of IBK.

UN human rights officials met on the night of Thursday, August 20 to Friday, August 21, abolishing the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as well as other officials arrested by mutists since the coup d’etat Military State intervened earlier this week.

The UN mission could reach the former president who has not spoken since his resignation on Tuesday and other prisoners, tweeted the UN multidimensional integrated stabilization mission in Mali (Minusma). No details about what was said or the prisoners’ condition were provided.

Last night a team of #Human Rights of MINUSMA visited #Kati within the framework of its mandate to protect human rights and could gain access to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other prisoners. #Mali 🇲🇱 – MINUSMA (@UN_MINUSMA) 21 August 2020

“We have approved a UN human rights mission in Mali to visit all 19 prisoners in Kati, including former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and former Prime Minister Boubou Cissé,” he said. a junta official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

This gesture by the soldiers, who claim to want to organize a brief political transition, comes when the opposition demands large rallies in the afternoon in Bamako to “celebrate the victory of the Malian people”, three days after the fall of President Keita, in power since 2013.

Liberation for two prisoners

During their coup on Tuesday, the military arrested President Keïta, known as “IBK”, who then announced his resignation overnight, and his Prime Minister Boubou Cissé, whom they took to Kati military camp. , in the suburb of Bamako, which has become the center of the new power.

Other personalities were also arrested, including Defense Minister and Security Minister, Generals Ibrahima Dahirou Dembélé and M’Bemba Moussa Keïta, National Assembly President Moussa Timbiné and Chief of Staff of the Army, General Abdoulaye Coulibaly.

“We released two prisoners, the former finance and economy minister Abdoulaye Daffé and Sabane Mahalmoudou,” the president’s private secretary said, the junta official said. “Two prisoners have been released. There are 17 left in Kati. This is proof that we respect human rights,” he continued.

Abdoulaye Daffé is considered to be close to the Sharif of Nioro, the mentor to the protest figure who has been demanding the resignation of President Keita, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, since June.

Former Malian president “tired but calm”

The ousted president and his prime minister are still in Kati, a garrison town about 15 kilometers from the capital, but they have been transferred “to a villa”, where they are deprived of TV, radio and telephone, according to two people who attended the visit, including a junta official.

“Their detention conditions are acceptable,” but the Malian president, “who looked tired but calm,” does not have many changes of clothes, according to one of these sources. He was allowed to speak to an African diplomat, “from a telephone that did not belong to him,” she added.

The other prisoners are on the premises of a training center in Kati, where they “sleep on mattresses and share the same TV”, according to witnesses interviewed by AFP.

The National Rescue Committee (CNSP) set up by the military and led by a 37-year-old colonel, Assimi Goïta, called on the population to return to work and the markets reopened in Bamako. The streets were quiet, Friday morning, for the third day in a row, ahead of a rally organized by a coalition of opponents originally to a series of demonstrations against Keïta before the coup and which have since supported the palliative careers.

Junta leaders have promised to monitor the transition to elections within a “reasonable” time frame. The military also announced the reopening of land and air borders on Friday, although West African countries have decided to close with Mali, with the exception of basic food, medicine and energy.

Mali’s neighbors, who gathered in an extraordinary summit, on Thursday demanded “restoration” of President Keita and decided to send a delegation to Bamako with a view to “an immediate return to constitutional order”.

