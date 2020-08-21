Angers, Aït Nouri positive for Covid-19

The Angers page has tested positive for coronavirus. He is therefore lost on Saturday for his team’s trip to Dijon.

Covid-19 tested Andy Delort positively

The fallout from Covid-19 is multiplying among the Ligue 1 workforce and could complicate matchmaking in the coming weeks. While Strasbourg was strongly affected by the virus a few weeks ago during its preparation for the season, it was Olympique de Marseille that saw its workforce decimated with several positive tests for Covid-19 this week. OM’s meeting against ASSE, scheduled for the opening of Ligue 1, has also been postponed until September.

This Friday, a new case was reported in Ligue 1. Angers side Rayan Aït Nouri actually tested positive for Covid-19. The information has been confirmed by his club. The defender is therefore confiscated for the match against Dijon on Saturday at 17 “On Thursday, August 20, the Angevin group passed the Covid-19 PCR test for the ninth time. The results are in and show a positive case within the professional workforce. This is Rayan Aït-Nouri “, Angers said in his press release.

“The player, who is not showing any symptoms, has been placed in fourteen and the whole group, including staff, remains under intensified supervision by the club’s doctors. New tests will be carried out next week and Rayan Aït-Nouri will be handed in. Further examinations before he returned “, added SCO in its statement. No other case has been explained by the club yet.

The discovery of this case therefore does not question the attitude of the meeting against Dijon on Saturday afternoon. Angers will only have to do without his versatile side for this meeting and hope that no other player on his team has been infected. As a reminder, Ligue 1 clubs are eligible to play, provided their staff has no more than three positive players for Covid-19.