Bayern, Coutinho: “I did not think about my future, I am focused on the final”

Philippe Coutinho says he is “completely focused” on the final and the possibility of a Champions League coronation with Bayern, and insists that he has not yet thought about his future in the midst of rumors leading him to Arsenal. Philippe Coutinho is expected to make his last appearance for Bayern Munich in Sunday’s European Cup final, where the German champions meet Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

The 28-year-old did twice against the club he belongs to, FC Barcelona, ​​in a fantastic victory with the 8-2 quarter-final last week, and also made his appearance to come from the bench as Hansi Flick’s side beat Lyon 3-0 in a semi-final match on Wednesday. Bayern have already given up the chance to sign Coutinho for good at the end of his one-season loan, which means he will have to return to Camp Nou ahead of the 2020-2021 campaign.

The Brazilian is still linked with Blaugrana until 2023, but it has been suggested that the club intend to sell the Brazilian player rather than return him to the squad. Philippe Coutinho struggled to live with the significance of his transfer fee of $ 187 million when he joined Barca from Liverpool in January 2018, and he is now tipped to return to the Premier League after a mixed year at Bayern.

Arsenal are said to be keen to bring in the former Reds star, while Manchester United and Chelsea have also taken an interest in his services. Coutinho does not overlook this weekend’s flagship event, as he told Esporte Interativo when asked about rumors of a possible transfer following Bayern’s victory over Lyon: “My mind is completely focused on the competition. This is a unique opportunity for us. I am very happy to be in the Champions League final. About my future, I did not think about it because I only think about the final. “

The player on loan from Barca will face off against his compatriot Neymar in the Champions League final and is well aware of the threat that the world’s most expensive player will pose to Bayern Flick. “We haven’t talked yet because of the game. I’m sure he’s focused on his team and me on mine.”, Sa Coutinho. “PSG is a very strong team with very fast forward. I do not even have to say how good Neymar is because the whole world knows it. They also have strong defenses. It will be a fantastic game, a nice final. “