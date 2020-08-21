Erdogan announces “largest natural gas discovery” in Turkish history

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the “historic” discovery in the Black Sea of ​​a 320 billion cubic meter gas field.

“Turkey has made the largest natural gas discovery in its history in the Black Sea,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday (August 21), adding that exploitation would begin in 2023.

“This deposit is part of a much larger tablecloth. God willing, there will be more. As a country that has been dependent on gas for several years, we now see the future more calmly,” added the head of state, whose ambition is that the country will eventually become a net exporter.

The Turkish drilling vessel Fatih began exploring late last month in the Tuna-1 area, about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast of the western Black Sea.

The deposit was discovered in water that was 2,100 meters deep and it was necessary to drill 1400 meters under the seabed, said Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez.

“Our business is not finished. We will go down to another 1,000 meters (…) and the data shows that it is likely that we will find gas there as well,” he added.

Tensions in the Mediterranean

The Turkish head of state considered this discovery to be of “historical significance for the future” in Turkey, which is almost exclusively due to imports to satisfy its growing state of energy.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also confirmed that Turkey would accelerate its search for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean in the coming months and ignores the EU’s call for a phase-out in the context of growing tensions.

The discovery in recent years of large gas fields in this area has aroused the appetite of the riparian countries.

Ankara feels excluded from sharing and has increased unilateral drilling.

With Reuters and AFP