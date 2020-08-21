Final – Coman: “Lewandowski can score 2 or 3 goals in the final”

By
hanad
-

Kingsley Coman has warned PSG. Watch out for Robert Lewandowski. Poland can be inspired again.

Bayern Munich meets PSG on Sunday night in the Champions League final. Kingsley Coman returned to the efficiency of striker Robert Lewandowski.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR