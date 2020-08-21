In Libya, rival authorities are announcing the end of hostilities throughout the territory

The rival Libyan authorities announced on Friday in two separate statements the cessation of fighting throughout the country, in an agreement that the UN welcomes. A calming measure that comes in the context of increased internationalization of the conflict.

Rival authorities, which have been tearing each other apart for control of Libya since 2014, announced a general arms deal on Friday, August 21st.

Two separate communications signed by Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Government of National Unity (GNA), based in Tripoli and recognized by the UN, and Aguila Saleh, the elected President of Parliament in Tobruk, east of countries, ordered all parties to stop fighting throughout Libyan territory.

More information to follow.

With AFP and Reuters