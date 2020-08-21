Mercato – Barça: Koeman on Depay, considering leaving the Olympics

According to information from the Catalan radio RAC-1, Memphis Depay is in the new Barça coach Ronald Koeman.

“I want to play in a big club”. Memphis Depay has never hidden that Olympique Lyonnais, an excellent club on the European stage, as evidenced by their recent Champions League semi-final, may not have fulfilled their talent.

The Dutch striker is not brilliant in Lisbon, but his rating is still high in several “big” European clubs. Including FC Barcelona, ​​where his former coach Ronald Koeman has just arrived …

Depay’s interesting contract situation

And yes, the hero in the final of the 1992 Champions League strongly appreciates the profile of Depay, confirms the Catalan radio RAC-1.

Add to that the contract situation for the former Manchester United, with a small lease year left with the Gones … and the Spanish press competing.

30 M € to attract it to Catalonia?

The figures also come from our colleagues, who are talking about a check for 30 million euros to convince the Olympics to give up their 26-year-old star. Of course, Memphis will appreciate Barca at most. What if he was there, his long-awaited “big” club?