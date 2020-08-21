Mercato – Barça: Koeman on Depay, considering leaving the Olympics

According to information from the Catalan radio RAC-1, Memphis Depay is in the new Barça coach Ronald Koeman.
The Dutch striker is not brilliant in Lisbon, but his rating is still high in several “big” European clubs. Including FC Barcelona, where his former coach Ronald Koeman has just arrived …
Depay’s interesting contract situation
And yes, the hero in the final of the 1992 Champions League strongly appreciates the profile of Depay, confirms the Catalan radio RAC-1.
Add to that the contract situation for the former Manchester United, with a small lease year left with the Gones … and the Spanish press competing.
30 M € to attract it to Catalonia?
The figures also come from our colleagues, who are talking about a check for 30 million euros to convince the Olympics to give up their 26-year-old star. Of course, Memphis will appreciate Barca at most. What if he was there, his long-awaited “big” club?