PSG-Bayern – Di Maria: “Paris deserves to win the Champions League”

In an interview with UEFA, the Parisian winger Angel Di Maria received the Parisian merits in this Champions League.

PSG has a time with its history. On Sunday, at 11.00 if there is no extra time, the main club can lift the Champions League for the first time after its first final in the competition against Bayern Munich.

An obviously indecisive meeting, for which no favorite succeeds in appearing. Impressive from the start, Bavaria relieved against the Olympics but still prevailed (3-0), while PSG made a strong impression against Leipzig (3-0).

Di Maria: “We know they have great players, but …”

Asked about the upcoming final, Angel Di Maria acknowledged Bayern’s offensive power, but … “We know they have great players and they are in great shape, but we also have great players, our own system, our own way of playing.”, first explained Argentine on UEFA’s website.

“I think we have a team that deserves to win the Champions League”, Di Maria concluded. Will the football gods prove him right? Answer this Sunday!