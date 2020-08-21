PSG-Bayern – Kinglsey Coman holder in the final?

According to information from L’Équipe, Kinglsey Coman should regain a starting place against PSG in the Champions League final.

He started the quarter-finals on the bench, ditto for the semi-final won against Olympique Lyonnais (3-0), but Kinglsey Coman should not miss the start of the game against PSG. In the final of the Champions League on Sunday, the Bavarian wing starts according to information from L’Équipe.

It must be said that if Ivan Perisic shone against Barça (8-2) in the quarterfinals, like all Bavarians that night, the Croatian did not meet expectations for the Olympics in the next round. Too deleted, not at the right pace, the former Inter Milan disappointed his coach Hansi Flick.

And because the misfortune of some sometimes makes others happy, Perisic will offer a Champions League final to Coman. Interesting when he played against Barça and Lyon, the player trained at PSG was given a very specific assignment by his coach.

Kehrer was identified as the weak point

According to L’Équipe, Thilo Kehrer, the expected holder of the right-back position for PSG, would have been identified as the weak link in the Parisian team by Flick.

And Coman’s goal will be simple: so disagreement in the area of ​​the former Schalke 04. And if he does not succeed, Alphonso Davies will be there to give him a hand … We wish Kehrer good luck!