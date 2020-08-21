PSG-Bayern – Maracineanu wants to see France behind Paris, “also in Marseille”!

On the question of the short-lived stop to ban PSG shirts in Marseille on Sunday, the Minister of Sports made another remarkable trip.

Legend has it that in 1993, when the Olympique de Marseille brought the Champions League back to France for the first and last time, the whole country united behind Raymond Goethal’s men against great Milan.

But in advance, it will not be the same for PSG on Sunday against Bayern Munich. And with good reason. In Marseille, the most loyal supporters of OM will not be able to rejoice in a European coronation of the Parisian team … As evidenced by the abundance in the Old Port after the Paris qualifiers in the final, moreover.

“I appeal to the conscience and enthusiasm of all French people for football”

And yet Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu expects a united France behind PSG on Sunday.

“I appeal to the conscience and enthusiasm of all French people for football. And even in Marseille, it would be good if we supported Paris.”, she said on Friday, on the side of an official trip. A nice dream, right?