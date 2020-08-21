the online initiative from a French farmer

I am ready to donate lots of wheat to Lebanon. But I, a simple grain farmer in northern Aisne, do not have the operational means to organize this chain of solidarity. Help me to organize it so that we can do something concrete for this country.

In the first video, French farmer Vincent Guyot calls on French farmers to donate a tonne of wheat to be collected for the benefit of the victims in Beirut.

On August 10, Vincent Guyot, a grain farmer from Aisne, posted a video on Twitter to promote his support campaign. In the excerpt, he calls on Julien Denormandie, the French Minister for Agriculture, and the Franco-Lebanese journalist Léa Salamé to continue the campaign.

Posting a tweet is easy. Carrying out a humanitarian operation is very different “