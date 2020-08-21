the prefecture cancels the anti-PSG decree in Marseille

In the face of the “misunderstanding” that has arisen, the police headquarters in Bouches-du-Rhône on Friday revoked the decree taken the day before it banned wearing the Paris SG shirt in Marseille on the day of the Champions League final, Sunday. Authorities feared incidents due to the football rivalry between PSG and Olympique Marseille.

PSG supporters in Marseille can finally, on Sunday 23 August, wear their team colors during the Champions League final between the Parisian club and Bayern Munich.

However, the prefecture urges Parisian supporters who will take part in the broadcast of the final in Marseille not to wear incredible signs in the public space and to show moderation in their possible parties so as not to be drawn up. “.

Earlier in the morning it was announced that Sunday, between kl. 15.00 and 15.00, “the presence of PSG supporters or persons presenting themselves as such and behaving as such” is prohibited around the Old Port, where many bars broadcast matches, for security reasons.

“Strong animosity in some Marseillais”

The decree, which has now been repealed, was taken after incidents that punctured the broadcast of Tuesday night’s semi-final match.

The text to the police chief claims in particular “that there is a strong animosity from some Marseillais, supporters or not, against the PSG team, in violation of any sport”.

Tuesday night, according to police headquarters, meetings of more than 250 people took place in Marseille, giving rise to two attacks on people wearing a Parisian club shirt, and “attempts at terror aimed at interrupting the match.”

In Paris, the final will be broadcast on giant screens at the Parc des Princes in front of 5,000 supporters, the highest level imposed by the government. But there will be no “fan zones” in the French capital, AFP learned from a police source on Thursday.

