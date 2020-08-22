After a year of inactivity, Arjen Robben is back on the field

However, the Dutchman is not yet 100%.
And on Saturday, Robben finally played again by participating in his team’s friendly against Almere. Of course, at 36 years old and after a year without playing, Robben was a bit rusty (he had also given up playing the previous friendly match in his team) and contented himself with playing the first half hour like that. planned by his coach before the match.
“I’m glad I was able to find the reasons”, the player said after the meeting.
On the first day of the Eredivisie, which is planned for 12 September, there is still some time for Arjen Robben to be at 100% of his funds.
31 ‘Arjen Robben is interrupted as before after half an hour played to the office.
Ramon Pascal Lundqvist is his replacement.
(1-0)#almgro pic.twitter.com/wMU5xJ1KzO
FC Groningen (@fcgroningen) August 22, 2020