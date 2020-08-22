former President Gbagbo and ex-rebel Soro unregistered

Former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo and former rebel leader Guillaume Soro saw their appeals contest their deletion from the ballot papers rejected by the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI).

“The decisions have been published since the 18th, CEI did not grant their requests,” Inza Kigbafori told AFP. The CEI communications chief thus referred to the cases of Laurent Gbagbo and GuillaumeSoro but also to the former leaders of the young patriots, Charles Blé Goudé and the opponent Akossi Bendjo, who had condemned their absence from the electoral roll for the presidential election on 31 October.

“They have three days to go to court which has five days to decide on their requests,” he continued, stressing that nearly 400 people had been released from the lists.

“Anyone convicted of a crime or a crime for depriving them of their civil rights was removed from the lists during the audit,” said Ibrahime Coulibaly-Kuibiert, chair of the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI), during the presentation of the revision of the electoral roll in early August.

Relatives of the four men living abroad had taken note of the CEI by noting their absence from the electoral lists displayed in the polling stations. “Our request was rejected for ‘bad request’. We will go to justice. This is the only thing left for us to do. The right to vote is an important right,” said Kaweli Ouattara, a close friend of Guillaume Soro and mayor of Ferkessédougou, the fortress of the former rebel leader, to AFP. .

Four beliefs

The four men were all convicted by the Ivorian courts. Acquired in the first instance by the International Criminal Court, Laurent Gbagbo lives in Brussels pending a possible appeal but was sentenced by the Ivorian courts to 20 years in prison for “robbery” by the Central Bank of West African States during the post-election crisis of 2010-2011.

The former first Ivory Coast lady, Simone Gbagbo, asked Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara on August 11 to “grant amnesty” to her husband Laurent. “The arguments used to justify the removal of Laurent Gbagbo’s name from the electoral roll are highly debatable legal arguments. In addition, the trial that led to this conviction is in itself political and unfair,” said Simone Gbagbo.

Former Prime Minister Guillaume Soro, who declared himself a presidential candidate, was sentenced by Ivorian justice to 20 years in prison for “hidden embezzlement of public funds” and is subject to “attempted insurrection” proceedings.

Charles Blé Goudé was sentenced in December 2019 to 20 years in prison for crimes committed during the Ivory Coast crisis. Noël Akossi Bendjo, former mayor of the plateau (Abidjan business district), a close friend of former Ivorian president Henri Konan Bédié, was sentenced in absentia to twenty years in prison for “embezzlement of public funds”.

With AFP