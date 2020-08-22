from Real to RB Leipzig, epic by PSG in the Champions League

PSG play the first Champions League final in their history against Bayern Munich on Sunday. Back in pictures of the European epic of Neymar and Mbappé’s teammates.

From the impressive 3-0 against Real Madrid to the resounding semi-final victory against RB Leipzig through doubts against Dortmund and Atalanta Bergamo: back to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

09/18/2019: a perfect entry against Real Madrid

PSG launches its European campaign perfectly against Real Madrid. © Thomas Sanson, AFP

Contrary to a big name in European football from the start of the competition, PSG make a more than convincing copy at the Parc des Princes. He won thanks to a support from Argentina’s Di Maria and a goal from Thomas Meunier. On the contrary, Real Madrid seems overwhelmed by the tactical string and envy of the Parisians.

01/10/2019: a precious victory in Turkey

Against the Istanbul club, PSG suffered. © Bulent Kilic, AFP

In the cauldron of Türk Telekom Arena, PSG fought to win against the Turks in Galatasaray. But at the hour of the game, Mauro Icardi, perfectly served by Sarabia, delivers his teammates by scoring his first goal in the Paris jersey. A success all the more valuable when Real Madrid stumbled on their side and left PSG to take off in the first race.

22/10/2019: good kisses from Bruges

For its last match in the first stage, PSG do short work of Brugge. © Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP

Three goals from Kylian Mbappé and two from Mauro Icardi. PSG did not walk halfway on Club Brugge’s lawn. With three victories in as many matches in this first stage, the Parisians already have one foot in eighth.

From 06/11/2019 to 12/12/2019: PSG takes place for the return phase

Five wins and one draw. PSG flew over the group stage. © Thomas Sanson, AFP

Three matches later, the group stage ends and PSG have remained undefeated. Five wins, a draw, seventeen goals, two conceded … The results from the Parisians allow them to calmly consider the direct elimination matches. Only Real Madrid from Karim Benzema managed to catch Kylian Mbappé’s gang (2-2).

Only Benzema and Real Madrid snatched a point from PSG. © Gabriel Bouys, AFP

02/18/2020: Haaland and Borussia Dortmund have Neymar and his family in doubt

The Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland gave PSG a hard time. © Ina Fassbender, AFP

In the round of the first 16 stages, the old demons from PSG reappear. Thomas Tuchel’s men admitted a 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund and their Norwegian nugget Erling Haaland, author of a double. What to fear for a new Parisian failure in the Champions League …

03/11/2020: Behind closed doors, PSG did not shake

As the world begins to take the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic, PSG find Borussia Dortmund in a Parc des Princes behind closed doors. Despite this complicated context, Neymar and his family turn the situation around: Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat allow the Parisian club to return to the quarter-finals for the first time in four years (2-0).

Despite the closed session, PSG players communicated with supporters outside the Parc des Princes © Franck Fife, AFP

08/12/2020: Choupo-Moting delivers PSG in extremists against Atalanta

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting congratulated Neymar on his goal for PSG’s victory over Atalanta. © David Ramos, AFP

Far interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Champions League resumes in August in an unprecedented form: a “Final 8” on neutral ground in Lisbon, whose legs are disputed in a dry match. PSG opens the ball against Atalanta Bergamo. Despite Neymar’s legs, the Parisians are about to leave the door prematurely due to a goal by Pasalic in the 27th minute. But Paris finds itself an unexpected hero: Cameroonian Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. Participated in the game at the end of the match, they reversed the situation in 142 seconds, the time for an assist and a goal. After speaking for several years of “Parisian curse”, happiness finally seems to be smiling at the capital’s club.

08/18/2020: RB Leipzig make wings

Neymar and Angel Di Maria were the authors of a reason against RB Leipzig. © David Ramos, AFP

In a match that was mastered from start to finish against novice Leipzig, a club created ex nihilo 2009 by the multinational Red Bull to shake up the aristocracy in continental football, Paris showed that the experience was invaluable at this level of the competition. The semi-final won 3 to 0 without shaking, especially thanks to Angel Di Maria, matchman and author of one goal and two assists.

08/23/2020: finally “dreaming bigger”?

On August 23, PSG celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of its very first official match. Against Bayern Munich, he will have the opportunity to put the small discs in the big ones to celebrate the occasion and perhaps win the first Champions League in its history. The dream that Qatari owners have shown since their arrival …