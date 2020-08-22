In India, Muslim shepherds beat to try to drive cows from their fields



On August 15, two Muslims were seriously injured in an attack led by Hindus who defined themselves as "gau rakshaks", "cow-protectors". The actions of these militias against Muslims, which they accuse of transporting, abusing or slaughtering cattle, are regularly documented in India.The video, which was published on social media on August 15, testifies to the attack on Muhammad Asghar, a shepherd and his nephew Javeed Ahmad. The latter were pulled out of their fields, and individuals beat them with sticks while singing Hindu nationalist slogans, even when a police officer arrived at the scene to ask them to stop. The scene took place in the village of Garri Gabbar, in the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, in northwestern India, where the Muslim population mainly belongs to the ethnic group Gurjar, a pastoral community living in northern India. A few days before the violence, Muhammad Asghar's son hunted cows that had come to graze in their fields. He allegedly injured one of the cows, which would have angered Hindu residents, according to Indian media that reported the incident. According to Indian media The thread, the owner reportedly called the police after seeing the damage. The police did not react immediately, the latter, together with members of Hindu society, therefore decided to seek justice.

In this video, which was handed over on Twitter by an activist the day after the incident, you can see the group beating the owner of the field in front of a police officer.