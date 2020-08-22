Inter – Conte: “I’m not sure if I will be Inter coach next season”

The former coach of Juventus and Chelsea has indicated that he could leave the San Siro faster than expected.

Inter-coach Antonio Conte has said he may not be at the San Siro next season. The former Juventus and Chelsea coach had a fantastic first season with the Nerazzurri, who saw them push the Turin giants into Serie A before finishing in second place, before also finishing vice-European champions.

After his 3-2 loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday, Conte indicated that this could be his last match in charge of the club.

“We will meet the club next week and we will decide my future. I’m not sure if I will be Inter manager next season, we will decide together, he told Sky Sport Italia. Inter will plan for the future with or without me. “

Conte’s future has been in doubt since the Serie A promotion ended earlier this month, after which he launched a terror attack on the club’s directors.

“I do not think the work of the players has been recognized and I do not think my work has been recognized, he had explained. We have all received very little protection from the club, absolutely nothing.

“I do not like people coming on the bandwagon – they have to be there in good times and bad times and here at Inter it was not so I’m sorry to say. We have to develop and improve in all areas, including off-pitch, and a big clubs need to better protect their players. “

After Friday’s match in Cologne, Inter chairman Steven Zhang did little to dampen fears for the 51-year-old’s future.

“He and his team, as well as the players and all the other members of the club, are doing a great job, he told Sky Sport Italia. Now the players and staff will rest, because they deserve it, and we will plan for the future.

“We want to improve next season. The results of this season are very positive. We are on a path that has made it possible for us to reach the final.

“We are all doing a good job, on and off the pitch, and we are heading in the right direction. Winning or losing is part of football, but getting to the final makes us optimistic about the future.”