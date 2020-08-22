Italy crosses the threshold for a thousand cases a day, a first since May 12

For the first time since May 12, Italy has exceeded 1,000 daily cases of coronavirus. Instead of a steady increase in contamination in recent days, the health authorities are particularly concerned about the situation in Sardinia, a tourist visited by Italians on holiday.

The coronavirus epidemic continues to spread in Europe. Italy has registered 1,071 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, exceeding the symbolic threshold of 1,000 cases per day for the first time since May 12, according to an official report released on Saturday.

This latest report confirms the upward trend observed in recent days on the peninsula with 947 more cases on Friday, 845 on Thursday and 642 on Wednesday.

In its weekly report, the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), a government-dependent public health agency, reports a “trend toward a gradual deterioration” of the epidemiological situation, emphasizing “the spread of the virus throughout national territory.”

The regions with the most new cases are Lazio, Lombardy and the Venice region.

“A record number” was crossed in the Rome region

The situation in the capital region is particularly worrying: the 215 new cases represent “a record number”, commented Alessio D’Amato, Lazio’s health officer. We must return by March 28, in full prison, to find the previous record, which stood at 208.

“61% (of these new cases) are linked to returns from holidays,” he said, and more specifically, 45% (97 cases) refer to returns from Sardinia in the south, which had been saved by the first wave of the virus, but where tourists and insignificant detectives began and affected the spread of the virus.

The daily Il Corriere della Sera also highlighted on Saturday in its “Sardinian case”: “More infections among those who return from it”.

In the run-up to the outbreak, the president of the Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, also asked the leader of the Democratic Party, a power-left formation with the government, the Ministry of Health and the Sardinia region to “put in place emergency checks with tests at boarding places” when leaving the island.

A position shared by the director of the Roman hospital specializing in Spallanzani infectiology, Francesco Vaia: “The solution is to perform tests on the departure of boats, planes and trains. This is the only way we will prevent the spread of the virus.”

Tests, closing nightclubs and wearing the obligatory mask

The government has taken several measures to counteract the new wave of infection: closure of nightclubs since 17 August, mandatory wearing of masks in busy places from 18.00 to 18.00.

The Rompolis force thus imposed its first fine, from Friday to Saturday, in the amount of 400 euros, for lack of worms in the tourist district of Trastevere, much visited by young people.

In the last two weeks, the average age of those infected has dropped to 32, according to the ISS. Since mid-June, the number of new cases imported from abroad has certainly increased, but the majority of new infections have occurred locally.

More specifically, during the period from 3 to 16 August, the cases of Italians who tested positive when returning from a trip abroad represented 27.2% of the new cases, according to the ISS.

The Ministry of Health’s report released on Saturday also reports three deaths, bringing the death toll in Italy to 35,430 for a total of 258,136 cases since the pandemic began.

