L1: Angers make the absolute minimum in Dijon

For the second meeting on the 1st day of Ligue 1, Angers won on the smallest point (1-0) in Dijon. SCO is the provisional leader

The first meeting between Bordeaux and Nantes did not leave an unforgettable memory (0-0). The one between Dijon and Angers either. But unlike the Atlantic derby, Gaston Gérard’s spectators had at least the chance to participate in a goal. Unfortunately, the first goal for the 2020-2021 season is not to be attributed to Dijonnais but to Angevins.

The home crowd cheered when, after 20 minutes, Alfred Gomis’s charge up the middle resulted in the keeper making one of his best saves of the day. After a poor recovery, Kanga found the Dijon post but Traoré followed and tricked Gomis with a flat foot (0-1, 22nd).

This unique achievement was enough to meet Dijon’s inability to be dangerous. But Scheidler, for his first steps with Dijon, thought long and hard about succeeding with his first. But the two times he has managed to fool Bernardoni, the former Orleans has been flagged offside.