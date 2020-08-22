Ligue 1 – Lille and Rennes neutralize each other: one goal everywhere and one sent off on each side

No winner for the poster for the first day of Ligue 1 between Lille and Rennes.

An attractive poster for the resumption of Ligue 1 between two challengers for European places. And the first significant action occurred in the 34th minute: Rennais’ Sacha Boey was sent off for a high foot on Reinildo. The accident never comes alone, Boey, who fell badly while carrying his flight equipment, left the field on a stretcher.

At 11 against 10, Lille took only six minutes to find loopholes in the Rennes defense: Xeka, with a bright opening, found Bamba who tricked the Rennes goalkeeper.

But three later Lille lost their power play after Reinildo was sent out for a tackle from behind on Raphinha.

Upon returning from the locker room, Rennes returned with better intentions and the changes made by Julien Stéphan after the hour mark bore fruit, especially with the arrival of Camavinga instead of Bourigeaud. After a first warning in the 69th minute (knock off goal from Camavinga, forgotten at the far end), Benjamin Da Silva equalized in the 74th minute after a corner that Camavinga deflected with a nod for his teammate.

A logical equalization and a logical zero point because nothing got points in this meeting.

Playing time for recruits

In addition to the result, this meeting allowed the two teams to play their summer recruits in an official match. On the Lille side, striker Jonathan David was the owner and was replaced in the 64th minute by Burak Yilmaz, who also arrived at the club this summer. Defender Sven Botman also started in central defense.

Rennes, for their part, started the game with Nayef Aguerd in defense and Martin Terrier in attack.