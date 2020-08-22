Ligue 1 – Quillot: “We can not afford to postpone games”

The CEO of LFP fears that the postponements of meetings will be accumulated this season in Ligue 1 due to the coronavirus.

The opening match Marseille-Saint-Etienne is postponed, a very bad signal for Ligue 1, which is resuming its rights this weekend after long months of interruptions.

The CEO of LFP, Didier Quillot, told BFMTV that improvements to the health protocol were being studied to avoid the accumulation of delays, which would be impossible to handle.

“We are already working with authorities and doctors to improve this protocol, Said Didier Quillot without going into details. We have an already congested schedule. We can not afford to postpone matches.

“That is why we are working with the public authorities again this weekend to try to improve the first protocol that was developed.”

In recent days, several championship buses such as Christophe Galtier or Patrick Vieira have expressed concern about the conditions for this resumption.