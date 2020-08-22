Lille-Rennes – Julien Stéphan: “Camavinga was very influential”

Getty

Rennes coach Julien Stéphan is pleased with his team’s reaction and Camavinga’s performance.

Rennes went to a draw in Lille (1-1) due to the first day of Ligue 1. A result that leaves some remorse for Julien Stéphan, the Rennes coach, when he trusted after the meeting at the microphone on Canal +: “Those who returned during the last half hour allowed us to cool off and take advantage of some open spaces. It is true that Eduardo (Camavinga) with his percussion, as soon as there is room we see him a lot. He distributed the game, he was very influential. But I really want to emphasize the quality of the reaction we had. We are dissatisfied during the first half. We are led while Lille does not have much, does not have many situations. There are ten of us at that time. We did not have time to make the change. And then behind us we had many characters and qualities to come back. We even have some regrets at the end of the match because we have the situation for Eduardo (Camavinga) at the far end plus Martin (Terrier) to get the advantage. But I think we had a consistent match against a Lille team that will be there this year, which has many arguments. We finished very strong. ”