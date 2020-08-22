“Negationist” tags discovered in the martyr city of Oradour-sur-Glane

Memory Center Oradour-sur-Glane, a martyr’s village during World War II, has been taken with “negationist inscriptions”, according to Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. An act “unthinkable” condemned by President Emmanuel Macron, who assures that “everything will be done” so that the authors are brought to justice.

An investigation was launched by the Limoges prosecutor after the discovery, on Friday, August 21, of “negationist inscriptions” at the Memory Center of Oradour-sur-Glane (Haute-Vienne), the scene of a terrible massacre in June 1944.

In a photo uploaded by Le Populaire du Center, we see the word “martyr” scratched in the color, a blue tarpaulin that covers inscriptions. According to the newspaper “the word” liars have been added as well as a reference to a revisionist and to theories that regularly appear about the upper Viennese martyr village. “

An “indefinite act”

On Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron condemned with “the utmost firmness this unthinkable act”. “He gives all his support to the mayor and the city. He assures them that everything will be done to ensure that the perpetrators of this act are brought to justice,” Elysee said.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Jean Castexa assured on Friday that "everything is done so that the perpetrators of these infamous acts respond to justice". "I learned with anger and despair about the breakdown of the Oradour-sur-Glane Memory Center. To tarnish this place of meditation is also to tarnish the memory of our martyrs," he adds.

I learned with anger and despair about the demolition of the Oradour-sur-Glane Memorial Center.

To tarnish this place of meditation is also to tarnish the memory of our martyrs.

Every effort is made to ensure that the perpetrators of these infamous acts respond to justice. – Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) 21 August 2020

The Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, for his part, spoke in a tweet of “negationist inscriptions” and spoke of “spitting on the memory of our martyrs”.

On June 10, 1944, the SS Das Reich division killed 642 villagers in Oradour-sur-Glane. The Germans had gathered men in the village barns and shot them. They had gathered women and children in the church before setting it on fire.

The Memory Center, which opened in 1996, explains to visitors to the ruins of the martyr village, about 300,000 people each year, the background to the massacre.

